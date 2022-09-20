Heat continues, but two cold fronts bring relief along the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Scorching September heat continues, but cold fronts arrive Thursday & Sunday. The tropics are also remaining active.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

WED/THU: Sunny, dry weather continues with highs easily reaching the mid to upper 90s. Parts of far northern and northwestern MS will likely reach 100 degrees Wednesday. A front will pass through Thursday night, ushering in some heat relief Friday.

FRIDAY: Temperatures start out in the lower 60s and only reach the lower 80s with plenty of sun.

WEEKEND: Highs return to the 90s Saturday, but the weather stays dry – good news for area college football games! Another cold front Sunday will bring increased rain chances in the afternoon and evening.

NEXT WEEK: Fall-like air returns to north MS behind Sunday’s front! Expect highs in the lower 80s and morning lows in the 50s.