Heat continues to slowly build

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will continue to slowly climb into the weekend. Rain chances look to remain slim.

THURSDAY: Similar to yesterday, a few showers and clouds may persist through the morning for northern parts of the region. These should clear into almost full sun by afternoon, helping temperatures rise into the middle 90s. The heat index may surpass 100 degrees at times as well.

FRIDAY: Hot & humid weather continues as highs stay in the middle 90s. A rogue downpour or two is possible in the afternoon hours.

WEEKEND: Temperatures continue in the middle and possibly upper 90s. A few widely spaced showers could briefly pop up in the afternoon, but most will likely stay dry. Both days look to be great lake or pool days!

NEXT WEEK: Heat, heat, heat! A few downpours stay possible in the afternoon, but nothing looks to stop temperatures from reaching 95-100 degrees through at least next Wednesday.