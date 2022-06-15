Heat danger continues, some rain relief at times

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Heat and humidity will be the rule the rest of the week, but occasional rain chances will provide some relief.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy sun continues today with afternoon highs soaring into the middle and upper 90s. Heat indices once again top out in the 104 to 108 degree range for many hours, and a heat advisory continues for at least parts of the region. Showers and storms are more likely in Alabama and Georgia, but some of that activity may push into eastern Mississippi well after sunset. As for daytime rain chances, they should remain quite limited but not zero.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Isolated to potentially scattered showers and storms may develop in a very hot and unstable airmass both days. Before any storms form, highs will reach the mid/upper 90s with heat indices peaking near 110 degrees.

WEEKEND: A relieving front arrives Saturday, providing one last chance of a few showers during the afternoon as it presses south. This will bring a much welcomed drop in humidity as drier air works in from the northeast. Lows by Sunday and Monday morning should drop into the lower 60s.