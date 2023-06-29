Heat danger increases next few days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Feels like temperatures will likely be above 110 degrees the next couple days before slight relief arrives for the weekend.

THURSDAY: As a ridge of higher pressure builds in from the west, temperatures will continue to increase. Expect plenty of hazy sun and highs in the mid to upper 90s with the heat index over 110°.

FRIDAY: With a similar setup, we’ll make a run at 100 degrees during the afternoon with more sunshine. The heat index could approach or briefly exceed 115° in spots. There is a chance of a few rogue storms moving in from northern Alabama after 5 PM, but this remains a relatively low risk.

WEEKEND: While Saturday will still feature dangerous heat, there’s a better shot at scattered PM downpours. The heat levels continue to slightly back down Sunday with isolated PM downpours. Still, we expect the heat index to be over 105° both days.

NEXT WEEK: More “normal” early July heat is on tap by Monday. More “traditional” summer storms are on the way as well – highs will average near 90 degrees with a 30-40% coverage of afternoon rain or storms.