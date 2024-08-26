Heat dome to rain chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – This being the last week of August, we have to have another round of heat and bring back some of the rain before heading into the “-ber” months.

MONDAY NIGHT: Nice, quiet, calm, mostly clear and kind of cool. Several different ways to explain the conditions for us tonight. Temperatures will be dropping into the middle 60s across NE MS. Any clouds will be light and passing.

TUESDAY: The heat ridge/heat dome will help to turn up the heat again. High temperatures will be bringing us back into the upper 90s, if not the triple digits. Relatively clear, a few clouds are possible throughout the day. Overnight lows will return to being a bit more mild, in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Heat maintains. High temps will stick to the upper 90s, potentially triple digits. As moisture slowly fills back in throughout the day, a bit more cloud coverage is expected to build in throughout the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will be falling into the low to middle 70s.

END OF WEEK: Rain chances will start to pick back up. Light rain chance Thursday will pick up for Friday and into Labor Day weekend. Start planning your rain gear to match your favorite teams’ colors!