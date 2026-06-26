Heat is here for several days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Summer is here, in NE MS and western AL. The heat has been turned on and will be in full swing for several days.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Warm and humid for your Friday night. Temperatures will be slow to drop throughout the evening. There will be a few passing clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the low to middle 70s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures are staying toasty for the weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will be reaching the middle 90s. The heat indices are likely to reach upper 90s, if not the triple digits! Stay hydrated and use your sunscreen if heading outdoors! There will be passing clouds, but still a lot of sun. Low temperatures will drop into the middle 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The heat maintains! this week, we will expect afternoon high temperatures to stay in the middle to upper 90s. This means that dangerous heat indices will be likely. Pushing towards a “feels like” temperature from 100-110 degrees! Remember your heat safety tips through this heat wave. There will be potential for some isolated rain chances through the middle and end of next week. Overnight lows will stick to the middle 70s.