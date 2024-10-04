Heat through the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Higher temperatures maintain for NE MS and western AL through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Clouds will eventually clear out, allowing for lots of sun.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few more isolated showers are possible throughout the evening, looking to dissipate by sunset. Mild overnight temperatures, dropping into the middle 60s.

SATURDAY: Keeping a few of the clouds around. Partly cloudy sky, with still plenty of sun to go around. High temperatures will be back in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Low temperatures continue in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY: Copy and paste, just remove a few clouds from our sky. High temperatures maintain in the upper 80s. Lows in the middle 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will have us starting the week warm, but a cold front will be working through northern Mississippi during the day. This will drop overnight temperatures into the 50s! The rest of the week will be clear and dry, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.