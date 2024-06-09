Heat up expected for Sunday with rain chances increasing through the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a beautiful Saturday, the heat is turning up to end the weekend off as well as a chance for rain and storms Sunday night. Isolated rain chances and warm temperatures stick around heading into next week.

TONIGHT: We could not ask for a better end to a Saturday in June. We will remain calm and clear tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 60s overnight.

HOT SUNDAY: Here comes the heat! Sunday will be pretty hot with temperatures in the low to mid 90s as the afternoon progresses. As moisture returns, so does the humidity. Heat index values, or “feels like” temperatures will be in the upper 90s, with some communities even seeing the triple digits! Not only will it be hot, there could be a few pockets of rain and thunderstorms heading into the evening and nighttime hours. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds and small hail being the primary threats.

THE WEEK AHEAD: As a cold front passes Sunday, temperatures will stick in the mid 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. The chance for scattered showers return as well.