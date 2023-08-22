Heat wave continues, triple digit temps mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Triple digit temperatures are expected by Wednesday and could last through Friday. Some relief still looks to move in for the weekend.

TUESDAY: More heat again today! Expect a good supply of sun with highs in the upper 90s to near 100°. The heat index could reach as high as 110° in some spots, and a heat advisory remains in effect for the entire region.

WED – FRI: The worst of the heat. Highs will reach 100° or higher each day, with the heat index potentially going above 110°.

WEEKEND: A weak front still looks to slide in from the north Saturday into Sunday. Saturday still looks quite hot in the upper 90s, but lower 90s move in Sunday and Monday of next week. At least some isolated showers are possible with this front as well – we’ll take any rain we can get!