Sunny skies for a beautiful Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Mid-week sunshine is here! As showers and clouds move out of the area, Wednesday is expected to be a beautiful day.

WEDNESDAY: A much-needed break from showers arrives for our Wednesday. Sunny skies with some cloud cover will keep temperatures comfortable. High of 83 and a very pleasant day to enjoy outside. It will be a lovely chance to walk the dog. Take advantage of the day while we have clear conditions!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Overnight temperatures will stay in the lower 60s. Some patchy fog is possible into the late evening and throughout the early Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: Most of the day will be clear and dry, with increasing temperatures into the upper 80s. Rain chances are back into the picture by late in the evening, as moisture increases into the later part of the week.

FRIDAY: Rain chances return as moisture builds from the west. There will be scattered showers throughout the day with a 60% chance of rain. High temperatures remain in the 80s, with overnight lows remaining in the mid 60s.