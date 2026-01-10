Heavy Rain and Storms Expected Tonight

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Numerous pockets of heavy rain and storms are expected tonight through Saturday morning! Look for a cool down to end the week!

TONIGHT: A Marginal Risk (1/5) and Slight Risk (2/5) remain in play for NE Mississippi and West Alabama as widespread showers and storms will overtake the area overnight Friday and Saturday morning. Our severe risks have been trending down but our main concerns still remain to be flooding and gusty winds, but a spin up tornado or two is still possible tonight! The heaviest action looks to take place near and after midnight. Make sure to have wireless government alerts turned on your phone in case a warning is issued for your area.

SATURDAY: A few showers and storms are possible throughout the morning, but as the cold front associated with our Friday storms continues to march to the east so does our rain chances. By early afternoon we look to dry out as highs reach the low 60s.

SUNDAY: The effects of the cold front will be felt early on Sunday as temperatures will start out in the upper 30s for the morning! We will stay dry throughout the day with partly cloudy skies, but temperatures will struggle to reach the the upper 40s for our afternoon highs.