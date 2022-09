Heavy rain and strong winds knock a tree down on a Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A quick burst of strong winds and heavy rainfall took its toll on a house in Columbus.

It took less than 15 minutes of severe conditions to knock down this large tree that fell on a house located on 8th street.

We understand that two residents were inside the home at the time.

At this time, there are no reported injuries that we are aware of.