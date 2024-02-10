Heavy rain, storms continue into Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – More rounds of rain & occasional storms are likely into Sunday, with just showers lingering into Monday.

SUNDAY: The day starts off dry, but additional showers & storms are likely to move in after lunch. While the best parameter space for severe weather is closer to I-20, we could see a few storms produce large hail or damaging wind as far north as US 82 Sunday afternoon or early evening. Scattered showers and a few more storms could redevelop late Sunday night, but the severe threat with those should be quite low to zero.

MONDAY: Clouds will linger and occasional showers will stay possible, with falling temperatures and cooler air by afternoon. The weather should finally dry out Monday night.

REST OF WEEK: We’ll see a gradually clearing sky Tuesday, leaving Wed/Thu dry and sunny w/seasonal temps. Clouds increase again Friday, and more rain is possible next Saturday.