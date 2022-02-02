Heavy rain through tomorrow evening, then much colder Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Occasional moderate to heavy rain through tomorrow, then colder temps arrive Friday.

TONIGHT: Occasional showers with lows in the mid-50s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain: 90%.

THURSDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. Morning high temperatures in the mid-60s, falling to the low-40s early in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5-10 mph with gusts over 20 mph, becoming north after 12pm. Chance of rain: 100%.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers before midnight, then overcast with a few isolated showers possible. Lows in the low-30s. North wind 5-10 mph. Chance of rain: 40%.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Colder air arrives Friday with highs in the upper-30s to low-40s. We will hover in the 50s this weekend. We expect an extended dry period for at least the next 5-7 days.