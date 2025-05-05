Heavy rainfall on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are trading in the beautiful weather from today with multiple rounds of rainfall beginning Tuesday night. Rain chances last until the end of the work week. Grab the umbrellas!

TONIGHT: The pleasant weather will continue going into tonight with little humidity and mild temperatures into the middle 50s. Expect a few passing clouds overnight.

TUESDAY: The daytime hours for Tuesday will not be a washout. We start the day off dry with a mix of sun and clouds as afternoon highs soar into the upper 70s. As the low pressure system slowly works its way to Mississippi, the rain follows. The heavy rainfall looks to enter into our western counties between 7-9 pm, and the rain will continue going into the overnight hours and early morning hours Wednesday. The good news about this is that there is no risk for severe weather, but due to the amount of steady rainfall we could receive, we could see some flash flooding concerns.

MORE RAIN: Although Tuesday PM through Wednesday AM looks to be the most widespread rain coverage this week, there are daily chances to see some sort of rain through the end of the work week, with rain coverage becoming more scattered by Friday. Rain amounts from Tuesday through Thursday are between 1″ to 3″ especially for our southern counties. As of right now, the weekend is trending drier!