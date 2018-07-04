Heavy rains cause Fourth of July flooding in Houston

- Advertisement -

HOUSTON — Heavy rains that flooded some Houston streets prompted officials to cancel some Fourth of July holiday events, but the mayor’s office said Wednesday night’s fireworks show will go on as planned.

National Weather Service meteorologist Patrick Blood says the rains should subside by mid-afternoon. Blood says the city saw heavy rainfall early Wednesday morning that led to 1 to 2 feet of water collecting on some roadways, mostly in west Houston.

Blood says there has been one report of a high-water rescue and that officials are asking people to stay home and off the flooded roads.

Video posted on Twitter shows cars partially submerged in water as rain comes down.

Houston we have a problem… again.. 😢 pic.twitter.com/mN1SDDVh9x — Chantz The Trapper (@HoodStarChantz) July 4, 2018

According to CBS Houston, the flooding led the city’s mayor to cancel the Freedom Over Texas festival and concert scheduled for July Fourth. Mayor Sylvester Turner said the decision was made out of concern for safety.

However, officials said the fireworks show is still expected to go on as planned.

The mayor said in a tweet, “I am a kid at heart. Very rarely do I want to cancel a firework show. Tonight, the #FREEDOMOVERTX firework show will go on. The show allows us to pay homage to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice so we can enjoy the freedoms we cherish everyday.”

Blood says the flooding is typical for Houston and will not at all resemble the devastating floods caused last year by Hurricane Harvey.