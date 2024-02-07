Helicopter crashes in Lee County and submerges in lake

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Sheriff Jim Johnson confirmed with WCBI that a helicopter crashed near State Park Road.

According to Sheriff Johnson, the helicopter is submerged in a lake at Tombigbee State Park.

The unidentified pilot survived the crash and was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center.

“We were able to confirm that a helicopter did go down in a private lake. It was a private helicopter owned by an individual on State Park Road. it is our understanding that the individual left the Tupelo airport en route home in this aircraft. Shortly before landing, the helicopter ended up going into the water. There was one occupant on board, which was the pilot. We can confirm the pilot was able to get out and swim to shore. We have talked to him. There are no life-threatening injuries. He seemed to be okay,” said Sheriff Johnson.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.