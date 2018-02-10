Helicopter crashes in the Grand Canyon

A helicopter on Saturday crashed in the Grand Canyon, authorities said. Hualapai Nation police Chief Francis Bradley told CBS Phoenix affiliate KPHO three people had been killed.

- Advertisement -

Bradley said six passengers and a pilot were on board the Papillion helicopter when it crashed around 5:20 p.m. The other four were injured, and were still being treated at the scene.

An after-hours phone call to aerial tour company Papillion was not immediately returned Saturday. The company’s website says it flies roughly 600,000 passengers a year on Grand Canyon and other tours.

Allen Kenitzer with the FAA Office of Communications said the cause of the crash is not known. Kenitzer said the aircraft, a Eurocopter EC130, sustained substantial damage.

It’s unclear where the crash occurred.

KPHO reported the FAA and the NTSB were on the scene.