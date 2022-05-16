Help is needed to find suspect linked to Pontotoc murder case

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI)- Investigators need your help to find a suspect linked to an April, 27th murder in Pontotoc County. The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department says Joseph D. Bean is considered armed and dangerous and encourages you not to confront him.

However, if you have any information on where Bean may be, contact Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi at 800-773-TIPS(8477) or download the P-3 tip app. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1 thousand for information that leads to an arrest.

All tips can remain anonymous.