Help needed identifying Starkville armed robbery suspect

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An armed robber held up workers at the Sprint Mart on Academy Road in Starkville.

Now, Starkville investigators need your help in identifying the suspect.

It was about 1 a.m. when the robber entered the store.

He appears to push one person to the floor, jump the counter, and empty two cash registers.

The suspect continues to talk with people in the store warning them to stay down.

If you think you recognize this person or have any information, you can contact the Starkville Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.