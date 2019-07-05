Henderson High School holds reunion

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – In the days before integration, Henderson High School was the academic home for African American students in Starkville.

This weekend, former students from across the country have come to catch up with old friends and reminisce.

The Alumni of Henderson High have used the bonds they formed in the past to help build a brighter future.

Henderson High School Alumni are coming back home to meet with old friends and give back to their hometown.

The former students have created a scholarship fund. President Charles Ware said this year they have given out over $11,000.

Friday night, they are connecting those students with the people who made the scholarships possible.

“Over the last five years we’ve given out $56,500 dollars to graduate of Starkville High School and other schools in Oktibbeha County,” said Ware.

Dr. Shirley James Hanshaw said the reunion is not only about remembering the past, but also improving the community’s future.

“Not only does it inspire the current and future generations of young scholars to continue their education to matriculate I should say at institutions of higher learning but it also serves to honor those open shoulders we stand,” said Dr. Hanshaw.

Ware wanted everyone to know that any student can apply for the scholarship.

We apart of this community this entire community so the young men and women that were giving these scholarships to their all Starkville High,” said Ware.