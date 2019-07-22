Here are the Democrats who qualify for the September debates

Sanders goes against Warren in next debate

The participants in the second round of Democratic presidential debates for next week have been determined, but some candidates are already meeting the requirements to take part in the third set of debates in September in Houston.

In the third round of debates, candidates will need to both reach 2% in four polls and acquire donations from 130,000 unique donors, much tougher thresholds to meet than earlier debates. For the first two rounds, candidates needed to only poll at 1% and acquire 65,000 donors. ABC and Univision are hosting the debate at Texas Southern University on Sept. 12 and 13.

So far, as of July 22, the following candidates have met both requirements to be on stage in September:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

California Sen. Kamala Harris

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Others have reached one of the two requirements.

Businessman Andrew Yang and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro have met the donor threshold as of this month but have not met the polling threshold.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar have met the polling threshold but need additional donors.

The second round of debates is taking place in Detroit next month.

— This report will be updated as other candidates qualify.

— CBS News’ Sarah Ewall-Wice and Kathryn Watson contributed to this report.