Here are the Ole Miss and MSU rookies that made NFL 53-man rosters
NFL 53-man rosters have been finalized. Here are the rookies from Ole Miss and Mississippi State that landed a spot on one of them.
Ole Miss:
- Jonathan Mingo (Panthers)
- Tavius Robinson (Ravens)
- Malik Heath (Packers)
- AJ Finley (Chargers)
- Zach Evans (Rams)
Mississippi State:
- Emmanuel Forbes (Commanders)
- Cameron Young (Seahawks)
MSU’s Tyrus Wheat was waived by the Cowboys, and then resigned to the practice squad Wednesday.