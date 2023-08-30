Here are the Ole Miss and MSU rookies that made NFL 53-man rosters

NFL 53-man rosters have been finalized. Here are the rookies from Ole Miss and Mississippi State that landed a spot on one of them.

Ole Miss:

  • Jonathan Mingo (Panthers)
  • Tavius Robinson (Ravens)
  • Malik Heath (Packers)
  • AJ Finley (Chargers)
  • Zach Evans (Rams)

Mississippi State:

  • Emmanuel Forbes (Commanders)
  • Cameron Young (Seahawks)

MSU’s Tyrus Wheat was waived by the Cowboys, and then resigned to the practice squad Wednesday.

