Here are the Ole Miss and MSU rookies that made NFL 53-man rosters

NFL 53-man rosters have been finalized. Here are the rookies from Ole Miss and Mississippi State that landed a spot on one of them.

Ole Miss:

Jonathan Mingo (Panthers)

Tavius Robinson (Ravens)

Malik Heath (Packers)

AJ Finley (Chargers)

Zach Evans (Rams)

Mississippi State:

Emmanuel Forbes (Commanders)

Cameron Young (Seahawks)

MSU’s Tyrus Wheat was waived by the Cowboys, and then resigned to the practice squad Wednesday.