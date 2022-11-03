Here’s how the MHSAA’s new 2023-25 classifications will impact teams in our viewing area

JACKSON (Miss.)- A few months ago, the MHSAA announced the addition of a 7A classification. It will be implemented in 2023 (next season), run through 2025, and will impact 15 of the 60 teams in our viewing area. Here are the teams that will be changing classifications:

7A: Starkville/Tupelo/Oxford (moving up)

6A: Satillo/Columbus (moving up)

5A: Pontotoc (moving up)

4A: No change

3A: Belmont/Choctaw County/East Webster (moving up), Mooreville (moving down)

2A: Hamilton (moving up)Hatley/Water Valley (moving down)

1A: Baldwyn/Nanih Waiya (moving down)