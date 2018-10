In our series, School Matters, we take a look at something that’s become a normal part of life for so many students in the U.S.: active shooter drills. Beverly Gardens Elementary School in Riverside, Ohio, began holding these drills shortly after the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting. Beverly Gardens is also one of a small number of schools nationwide that actively trains and arms some of its staff. Vladimir Duthiers shows us what an active shooter drill looks like from inside the classroom.