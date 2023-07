Here’s who from Ole Miss and Mississippi State was taken night one of the MLB Draft

No. 15 to Chicago White Sox: Jacob Gonzalez (Ole Miss)

No. 32 to New York Mets: Colin Houck (Mississippi State signee)

No. 33 to Milwaukee Brewers: Josh Knoth (Ole Miss signee)

No. 47 to Miami Marlins: Kemp Alderman (Ole Miss)

No. 55 to Tampa Bay Rays: Colton Ledbetter (Mississippi State)