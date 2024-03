Heritage Academy baseball swept in doubleheader versus Magnolia Heights

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — Heritage Academy baseball dropped both games in a doubleheader Friday versus district opponent Magnolia Heights.

Heritage dropped game one of the doubleheader 18-0. The Chiefs put up 12 runs in the top of the second. The Patriots then fell 11-1 in the second game.

Heritage Academy is back in action Tuesday against Rossville Christian.