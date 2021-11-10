Heritage Academy’s Cole Ketchum signs with Ole Miss Baseball

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Heritage Academy baseball team had a busy morning on Thursday. Right-hander and shortstop Caleb Hall signed with Meridian Community College and RHP Cole Ketchum signed with Ole Miss. He committed to the Rebels via Twitter in July of 2019.

“In ninth grade when I committed it was between State and Ole Miss and I just felt at home at Ole Miss,” Ketchum said. “Felt like it was the place I was supposed to be. I am really excited and grew up watching Doug Nikhazy, Gunnar Hoglund and others and hope I can contribute the same way those guys did.”