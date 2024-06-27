Groundbreaking ceremonies mark start of construction for Chickasaw Heritage Center

The 60 million dollar project will tell the history of the Chickasaws in their own words and from their perspective

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – After decades of planning and fundraising, it was time to break ground for the Chickasaw Heritage Center.

The 162 acre campus will feature an exhibit hall, theater, art gallery, administrative offices and playground. There will also be a Chickasaw Village and other attractions, all with one main purpose.

“It means we will be able to tell our story, in our words,” said Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby.

Governor Anoatubby says it is important for the rich history and story to be shared with visitors for generations to come. He also says the project is a true team effort.

“It couldn’t happen without all folks pitched in, helped out, Inkana Foundation have done a wonderful job getting us to where we are, and once it’s complete, they will take it forward, managing the facility, they will be behind all the work that goes on to provide information that needs to be provided about this great nation,” Governor Anoatubby said.

With groundbreaking ceremonies complete, fundraising continues for the 60 million dollar project. The Journey Home campaign is now in its final phase.

“The Journey Home capital campaign still needs support, looking for charter members, and corporate donors,” said Brady Davis, CEO of the Chickasaw Inkana Foundation.

Jamie Joyner is chairperson of the Chickasaw Inkana Foundation Board and says it is time for the tribe’s unique story to be told.

“The Chickasaw Nation is like no other, it is a nation unto itself and we cannot wait to scream that from the tallest tree in this area,” Joyner said.

The Chickasaw Heritage Center should be complete sometime in 2026. More than 100,000 people are expected to visit each year, with an impact of 6 million dollars on the local economy.

For information on the Heritage Center and how to help with the final phase, go to inkana.org