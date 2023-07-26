Hibbett Sports in Starkville hosted ‘Clips and Kicks’ for local kids

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Hibbett Sports in Starkville offered free haircuts and the opportunity for parents to get last-minute shopping in before the first day of school.

Six professional barbers volunteered their time to make sure that some young gentlemen went back to school in style.

“Haircuts are kind of expensive nowadays so to be able to give a free haircut to a child so that they are ready for back to school is kind of great. I have been doing this for 20 years, so it makes me feel special being able to give back something to so many people and families that I have serviced over the years,” said Tena Howell, Senior Store Manager.

There were also giveaways and special promotions held throughout the event.

