High school graduate shares lifelong bond with Starkville Firefighter

By
Aundrea Self
-
0
3

STARKVILLE, Miss (WCBI) – High graduation is a special milestone. But for one Starkville graduate, it’s also another chapter in a miraculous story.

When LaShawna Bishop walks across the stage Friday to receive her diploma, the pride and joy will be shared with a Starkville firefighter who helped save her life on November 4, 2004.

- Advertisement -

Bishop was just a year and a half old and was trapped in a burning home. Todd Palmer, a rookie firefighter who had been with the Starkville Fire Department less than a year, rushed in to save her. He found her in a closet, not breathing. Though more than 85% of her body was burned, she survived.

Palmer said, “At the time that it happened, I didn’t understand the magnitude of what a miracle it was.”

Friday night, Bishop will graduate from Starkville High School. Because of COVID restrictions, graduates were allotted limited tickets. One of Bishop’s guests will be Palmer. They’ve remained in contact throughout the years.

“To see her grow as a young woman and become the beautiful young woman that she is today. It was important for myself, but it was also important for the fire department,” Palmer said.

Bishop is glad Palmer will be there to share in her accomplishment.

She said, “I’m feeling good. I just want to be happy about myself. I’m so proud of myself.”

To celebrate, Palmer has helped plan a motorcade in Bishop’s honor. City officials, neighbors, and friends will drive by her home Saturday with cheers and well wishes. The motorcade will begin at 12:00 pm at the west end of Hospital Drive and proceed onto Reed Road.

Palmer says the Starkville Fire Department will have several engines in the line-up.

Previous articleSunny & warm weekend
Next articleLocal furniture manufacturer see price increase with lumber
mm
Aundrea Self
http://www.wcbi.com
Aundrea Self is home-grown! She grew up in Starkville and graduated from Starkville High School. She earned degrees in English and Mass Communications from Stillman College in 1996. And it was at Stillman that Aundrea fell in love with news reporting when she did her first story on the school’s renowned student choir. After graduation, Aundrea began her broadcasting career in Columbus as the morning show “sidekick” on WACR radio. She continued to work in radio for six years before making the switch to television. She joined the WCBI family as the Sunrise producer. She eventually began reporting, and that ultimately led to her 7-year run as co-anchor of “WCBI News Sunrise” and “Midday.” Aundrea currently anchors the five and six o’clock newscasts and hosts “MidMorning with Aundrea.” Aundrea has won several Associated Press awards for her work. In 2004, she was honored as a “Top 40 Under 40” by the Mississippi Business Journal. A highlight of her career in journalism came in 2008 when she conducted a one-on-one interview with President Barack Obama as he campaigned in North Mississippi. Outside of work, Aundrea enjoys participating in community events. She spends much of her spare time speaking to area churches, schools, and civic organizations. She is an active member of the Starkville chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Aundrea enjoys reading, spending time with family, and sampling her husband’s tasty dishes! Aundrea and her husband, David, have three children: Kimberly, Alan, and Emilee. If you want to connect with Aundrea, make sure to follow her on Twitter and Facebook.