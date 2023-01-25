High school juniors, seniors invited to explore health care pathways

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center is asking high school juniors and seniors interested in health care careers to register for three events at college campuses in the state.

Each one-day event is part of an outreach program called Exploring Healthcare Pathways, where high school students have the opportunity to learn more about health care professions from representatives of UMMC’s various health science schools.

They will also hear about each schools’ admission requirements, opportunities for funding, and more.

The program is for students who have decided to make health care a career or who are considering it. They will be able to interact with Medical Center students, faculty, and staff at:

Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, February 4

Alcorn State University in Lorman, February 25

Delta State University/Mississippi Valley State University, March 4

The deadline for each location is one week before each date. Click on this link for the interest form. Applications will be forthcoming.

Students are urged to register soon at a location near them.

For more information, call (601) 984- 5010, Exploring Healthcare Pathways is supported by a multimillion-dollar grant called IMPACT the RACE Rural Track Program – Improved Primary Care for the Rural Community through Medical Education. The grant was awarded to the School of Medicine by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

