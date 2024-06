Town of Shuqualak lifts boil water notice

The all-clear came from the Mississippi Department of Health.

SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – The boil water notice for the town of Shuqualak has been has been lifted.

A contractor hit a water main that impacted “Old College Street Water” customers and customers along old Highway 145.

The town has had a boil water notice since Tuesday, June 11.

