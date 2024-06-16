Road work in Starkville could affect travel this week

The City Street Department will repair portions of the concrete roadway on East Lee Boulevard starting on Monday, June 17th, at 7:00 a.m.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – For citizens of Starkville, daily routes could be affected this week.

There are multiple areas in need of repair.

Since the roadway is concrete, the repair time will take longer than normal.

The closure is expected to last through Friday, June 21st.

Through traffic will not be permitted.

Old Mayhew Road and Hwy 182 should be used as a detour.

