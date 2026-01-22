High School student dead after a collision in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus Municipal School student is dead following a two-car collision this morning.
Columbus Fire and Rescue and Columbus Police were called to a crash on Highway 12, south of the Sand Road intersection, near the intersection of Highways 12 and 50.
There were four teenagers in one vehicle; two were Columbus Municipal School District students.
The front passenger was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle with life-threatening injuries, but did not survive.
It is unclear if he died at the hospital or en route.
A man in the other car also suffered what were described as life-threatening injuries and was taken to Baptist.
His condition is unknown.