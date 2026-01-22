High School student dead after a collision in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus Municipal School student is dead following a two-car collision this morning.

Columbus Fire and Rescue and Columbus Police were called to a crash on Highway 12, south of the Sand Road intersection, near the intersection of Highways 12 and 50.

There were four teenagers in one vehicle; two were Columbus Municipal School District students.

The front passenger was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle with life-threatening injuries, but did not survive.

It is unclear if he died at the hospital or en route.

A man in the other car also suffered what were described as life-threatening injuries and was taken to Baptist.

His condition is unknown.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.