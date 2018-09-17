High School Students Consider College Options At Local Fair

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s one-stop shopping for local high school students considering their post-graduation options.

The Mississippi School of Mathematics and Science partnered with other high schools in Columbus and Lowndes County for a college fair Monday.

Representatives from colleges and universities throughout the region set up booths at the Trotter Convention Center. They talked to prospective students about their academic programs and campus extra curricular activities.

It was a chance for students to begin the college search or, in some case, narrow their choices.

More than fifty colleges and universities were represented.

