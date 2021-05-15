High school students graduate with a diploma and Associate’s degree

MAYHEW, Miss. (WCBI) – A group of young scholars graduated today with not one, but two major achievements.

High school can be difficult on its own. But 45 students chose to go against the odds and complete both their high school diploma and associate’s degrees in 4 years.

“I didn’t understand the opportunity that I could get an associate’s degree and my diploma at the same time. So it kind of took like a long talk with my parents to get me to realize I can be so far ahead instead of just going to a regular high school,” Jarius Hudgins, Golden Triangle Early College High School graduate, said.

Many of the students plan on continuing their education by attending a 4-year university to get their bachelor’s degrees.

“It helped me realize that I am more, I am capable of more than what I think I am and it made me realize what type of student I am and how hard I should work and how hard things can get. But, in the end, it all pays off,” Kawn Dixon II, GTECHS graduate, said.

The students couldn’t be more appreciative of all of the hard work that the staff and faculty put in for them over the last four years.

“The faculty at our school is amazing when it comes to like get us through all this stuff, and lending us a hand when we need it, the best advice. I love all of them to death. I’m going to miss them a lot,” Sara Grace Strickland, GTECHS graduate, said.

For the students who will be continuing their education, many of them have received scholarships from 4-year institutions.

The program was held at East Mississippi Community College in Mayhew.