High-speed chase and manhunt across state lines

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A high-speed chase and manhunt combination that crossed state lines is underway.

According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Pickens County Alabama deputies were in pursuit of at least two suspects heading west.

The chase ended on Bluecutt Road and John Hancock Drive in Columbus.

So far, one person is in custody but law enforcement is searching for another suspect in the area.

Deputies from Lowndes and Pickens Counties and Columbus Police officers are on the scene.

WCBI will provide you with more information as this investigation develops.