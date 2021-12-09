High-speed internet access expands in Tishomingo County to over 2,000 residents

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Tishomingo County residents will now have access to work-class internet.

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, accompanied by local officials and state legislatures, made the announcement at Belmont City Hall Thursday.

Presley is responsible for raising over $15 million dollars in funds through state and federal grants to bring the expanded service to Tishomingo County.

With high-speed internet now available for the Belmont, Golden, and Dennis areas, over 21 hundred people will have access to broadband service.

“World-class broadband really is the same speed as New York City and you will find that here in Tishomingo county,” said Presley. “It’s a project owned by the people of Tishomingo county and serving the people of Tishomingo county through their electric cooperative. So we’re here to not only announce the 2,000th customer but that over 2 thousand people will have service available through Tishomingo connect.”

Tishomingo County residents who would like to sign up for service with Tishomingo Connect or to seek information about your service availability at your address should call 662-423-3646 or visit https://www.tishomingoconnect.com/signup.php.

If you have questions about your internet service options or availability, please contact Commissioner Presley’s office at 1-800-637-7722.