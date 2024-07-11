High-tech golf driving range heads to Tupelo

Swingshift Golf will offer a sports and entertainment experience typically found in larger cities

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a trip to a high-tech driving range out of town that got Wesley and Dena Bray thinking about bringing something similar to Northeast Mississippi.

“We had a blast with some friends, a lot of laughs and memories and the idea started to take off from there,” Wesley Bray said.

That was two years ago. Now, the Brays have bought this parcel of land, just west of Tractor Supply on Barnes Crossing Extended. It will be home to Swingshift Golf, a gamified golf driving range.

“It takes the driving range and pairs it with interactive technology and transforms the whole experience, keeps track of the flight of the ball, supplies regular golfers with stats and data, important to them and also has an entertainment aspect of it as well, allows general guy or woman off the street to have fun with something,” he said.

The Brays want Swingshift Golf to be a destination for locals and out-of-towners to come not just for golf, but a total experience.

“We are looking forward to bringing something to the area that everyone can enjoy, to see others have enjoyment out of what they’re doing, whether it’s a good meal or the entertainment aspect, it’s great to see something that brings a smile to people’s faces. We would like to have a menu that’s unique, something that makes you want to come just for the food,” Dena Bray said.

Wesley Bray believes the timing is right for the venture.

“It is great people here, strong support, strong showing for what is needed here, we are excited about how Tupelo has transformed,” he said.

Site work should start sometime this year. The Brays said Swingshift Golf could open sometime in 2025.

Swingshift Golf will take up about 17 acres on a 30-acre piece of land, so there will be room for other businesses as the area develops.

