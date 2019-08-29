Highest-paid NFL players in 2019, ranked

Who is the top-paid NFL player in 2019?
From superstar quarterbacks to record-breaking defensive players, these are the NFL ballers with the biggest paychecks — based on total cash earned in 2019 — per Spotrac.
Fletcher Cox inked a six-year, $102.6 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016. The four-time Pro Bowler is under contract through 2022.
In the offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Tyrann Mathieu to a three-year, $42 million deal with $26.8 million guaranteed.
In free agency, the former New York Giants Pro Bowl safety signed a six-year, $84 million deal with the Washington Redskins.
Unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract, the Houston Texans used the franchise tag on Jadeveon Clowney for the 2019 season. He’s set to earn nearly $16 million this year.
Philip Rivers is in the final season of a four-year, $83.3 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.
In free agency, Anthony Barr agreed to a contract with the New York Jets before having second thoughts and re-signing with the Vikings. The four-time Pro Bowler inked a five-year, $67.5 million extension that included $15.9 million guaranteed.
Andy Dalton is in the penultimate season of a six-year, $96 million pact with the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Cardinals pass rusher is in the third season of a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals.
In 2015, Cam Newton scored a five-year, $103.8 million contract extension with the Carolina Panthers. The 2015 NFL MVP will hit the free-agent market after the 2020 campaign.
The third pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Quinnen Williams signed a four-year, $32.5 million deal with the New York Jets.
In the offseason, the Denver Broncos signed the former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman to a four-year, $51 million pact. The deal includes $32 million guaranteed.
The Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher is in the third season of a four-year, $64 million deal.
Cameron Jordan is in the first season of a three-year, $52.5 million extension with the New Orleans Saints. The pact includes more than $42 million guaranteed.
After signing a five-year, $90 million extension with the New York Giants in 2018, Beckham was then dealt to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason. Beckham is under contract with the Browns through the 2023 campaign
Like his former teammate Odell Beckham, Eli Manning also pockets $17 million in 2019.
Carson Wentz is in the first season of a four-year, $128 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles. The deal includes nearly $108 million in guarantees.
Selected sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Daniel Jones scored a four-year, $25.7 million pact with the New York Giants.
The second pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Von Miller inked a six-year, $114.1 million deal in 2016. The Super Bowl 50 MVP is under contract through the 2021 campaign.
Traded to the Chiefs before the season, Frank Clark secured a five-year, $104 million pact with Kansas City. The contract includes $62.3 million guaranteed.
The San Francisco 49ers signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a five-year, $137.5 million extension in 2018. Coming off a torn ACL, he’ll will pocket nearly $18 million this season.
The former Washington Redskins pass rusher signed a four-year, $52 million pact with the Green Bay Packers in the offseason.
The four-time Pro Bowl linebacker landed a five-year, $85 million deal with the New York Jets in free agency.
The former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman inked a four-year, $44.5 million deal with the Buffalo Bills in the offseason.
Matthew Stafford is in the third season of a five-year, $135 million pact that will pay him $19.5 million in 2019. At the time of his contract extension, Stafford was the highest-paid player in the NFL, on a per-year basis.
The fifth pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Devin White signed a four-year, $29.3 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In 2018, Mike Evans landed a five-year, $82.5 million extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two-time Pro Bowl receiver’s extension includes $38.3 million guaranteed.
The Oakland Raiders’ starting quarterback is signed to a five-year, $125 million deal. The Fresno State product is under contract through the 2022 campaign.
In the final season of his rookie deal, Marcus Mariota will pocket nearly $21 million with the Tennessee Titans.
Jameis Winston will earn $20.9 million in the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After being selected fourth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Clelin Ferrell landed a four-year, $31.4 million pact with the Oakland Raiders.
In the offseason, Michael Thomas signed a five-year, $96.3 million extension with the New Orleans Saints. His pact includes more than $60 million guaranteed.
The six-time Pro Bowl safety signed a four-year, $55 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens in the offseason.
The former Baltimore Ravens pass rusher landed a four-year, $66 million pact with the Green Bay Packers in free agency.
The former Ohio State pass rusher scored a four-year, $33.6 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers.
Before the season, Tom Brady signed a one-year, $23 million extension with the New England Patriots. The deal stipulates that the quarterback cannot be franchise tagged in 2020.
Drew Brees is in the final season of a two-year, $50 million pact with the New Orleans Saints.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Kyler Murray is signed to a four-year, $35.2 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals.
After being designated the Falcons’ franchise player, Grady Jarrett landed a four-year, $68 million extension with Atlanta.
Bobby Wagner is in the first season of a three-year, $54 million extension with the Seattle Seahawks. The four-time All-Pro’s deal includes $40.3 million guaranteed.
After acquiring Brandin Cooks in a trade with the New England Patriots in 2018, the Los Angeles Rams signed the wide receiver to a five-year, $81 million extension.
Kirk Cousins landed a fully guaranteed three-year, $84 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018. The former Washington Redskins signal caller can hit the free-agent market in 2021.
Trey Flowers inked a lucrative five-year, $90 million contract with the Detroit Lions in the offseason.
The Super Bowl LII MVP signed a four-year, $88 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.
Designated as the Dallas Cowboys’ franchise player in the offseason, Lawrence then signed a whopping five-year, $105 million extension with $48 million in guarantees.
In 2018, Matt Ryan signed a massive five-year, $150 million extension with the Atlanta Falcons. The 2016 NFL MVP’s contract includes $94.5 million guaranteed.
In the offseason, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger scored a two-year, $68 million extension with $37.5 million guaranteed.
