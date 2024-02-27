HIGHLIGHTS: Biggersville battles in the 1A boys and girls basketball semifinals

Jackson, Miss. (WCBI)- The state basketball semifinals got underway today at the Jackson Coliseum. The first two area schools to hit the hardwood were the Biggersville boys and girls in the 1A semifinals.

The girls tipped off first against Lumberton in a game that was a battle for all four quarters. Biggersville led by one point with 15 seconds remaining but De’Nashia Young knocked down two clutch free throws to win the game 34-33.

On the boy’s side, the Lions took on South Delta and they jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Biggersville took down the Bulldogs in convincing fashion, 72-48.

Next up is a matchup with McAdams in the 1A state championship set for Thursday at 8 PM.