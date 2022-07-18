Highs climb as rain chances fall away late in week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Thursday provide the only major rain chances for the remainder of the week. Highs will rise into the upper 90s later into the week as conditions dry up and the sun gets to work.

TUESDAY: With our chance for rain Tuesday we have the pleasure of enjoying back-to-back rain chances and the opportunity to chip away at the rain deficit. Storms are likely to arrive in the region around midnight, persisting in the area until the early afternoon hours. Given the marginal risk for severe weather covering our viewing area, the odd severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, although most storms will be non-severe. Shower and thunderstorm action also means that highs in many places will be slow to increase, resulting in afternoon temperatures in the low 90s. Lows bottom out in the mid 70s overnight.