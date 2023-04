Highway 25 in Amory will be closed Saturday, Sunday to remove debris

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a road closing to tell you about this weekend in Amory.

Highway 25 will be closed in sections to remove debris.

The city is asking drivers to find an alternate Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. for the work.

Businesses and homeowners should continue to put debris by the roadside in separate piles.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter