Highway 50 closed due to culvert replacement in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some drivers in West Point may have to find another route on Monday morning, March 3.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is replacing a culvert on Highway 50. It will be near the Dollar General and the USDA building.

If you are traveling between West Point and Columbus, use Church Hill Road and Herman Shirley Road as an alternate route.

Clay County did not say how long the work might take.

