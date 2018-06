GOLDEN TRIANGLE AREA (WCBI) – Work on an overlay project on Highway 82 will continue through the summer.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says crews are working on a ten mile stretch of pavement in Lowndes and Oktibbeha Counties.

- Advertisement -

MDOT says this is a pavement preservation project.

An agency spokesman says due to budget constraints, MDOT is focused on preserving the state’s current infrastructure.

The over $6 million project is scheduled to be complete by early fall.