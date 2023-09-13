Highway improvement projects continue across northeast Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced updates to several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi.

“Legislative funding and political leadership have reached new levels making more possible,” said Commissioner John Caldwell, Northern Transportation District. “I am also grateful for the broad-based public support that keeps our infrastructure concerns on everyone’s front burner.”

“I’m pleased to see progress on these projects in northeast Mississippi,” said District 1 Engineer Matt Dunn. “This work will enhance mobility, boost safety, and positively impact economic growth and development—meaning better quality of life for Mississippians. I ask that drivers be extra careful while traveling in and around work zones.”

Lottery-funded paving projects

Work continues on the mill and overlay of 5 miles of State Route 9 in Union County from State Route 178 to State Route 348. The project also includes the base repair of the roadway. The $4.1 million project was awarded to APAC-Mississippi of Jackson. Work is expected to be completed fall of 2023.

A mill and overlay project was let in June on State Routes 366 and 760 in Tishomingo County. This $2.4 million lottery project was awarded to APAC Mississippi of Jackson. The project is expected to be completed fall of 2023.

U.S. 82 in Lowndes County

A $19.8 million safety enhancement and overlay project has started in Lowndes County on 7 miles of U.S. 82 from U.S. 45 South to one mile east of Military Road.

This project includes mainline curve reconstruction, ramp lengthening, sign enhancements, and pavement mill and overlay. The contract was awarded to Falcon Contracting Company, Inc. of Columbus. Work is expected to be completed summer of 2024.

State Route 182 bridge replacement project in Webster County

A bridge replacement project has begun to replace the State Route 182 bridges over White Creek Canal and Little Black Creek in Webster County.

The bridges will be built one at a time so properties between the bridges will have access. This $4.7 million project was awarded to Ste-Bil Grading of Waterford. The bridge replacement is expected to be completed fall of 2024.

State Route 772 bridge replacement in Pontotoc County

A bridge replacement project is underway on the State Route 772 bridge over Chiwappa Creek in Pontotoc County with a box bridge.

The contractor has removed the old bridge and is working on building the new box culvert. This $883,000 project was awarded to Ste-Bil Grading. The bridge replacement is expected to be completed fall of 2023.

U.S. 45A in Chickasaw and Monroe Counties

A $17.4 million mill and overlay project on 5.5 miles of U.S. 45A from south of State Route 8 in Monroe County to the Chickasaw County line is underway.

Paving of the main line has been completed and crews are working on paving crossovers and road tie-ins. Once that is completed, shoulder work and stripe will be done to complete the project. The contract was awarded to Falcon Contracting Company, Inc. Work is expected to be completed fall of 2023.

State Route 25 and State Route 19 mill and overlay in Winston County

A $17.6 million project in Winston County is nearing completion. The project included a combination of full-depth reclamation and mill and overlay of SR 25 from Attala County to 1.3 miles north of Platsburg Road and mill and overlay of SR 19 from Neshoba County to Attala County.

The contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen of Brookhaven. Work is expected to be completed in late summer of 2023.

Interchange improvement project on State Route 25 in Itawamba County

A $6.5 million project is underway on SR 25 at the I-22 interchange. This project includes signal upgrades and intersection safety enhancements along State Route 25.

The contractor is currently working on grading and concrete curb. The project was awarded to Cook & Son of Smithville. Work is expected to be completed spring of 2024.

Highway work zones are meant to protect the traveling public and the highway workers on the side of the road. Highway work zones can be found throughout the state and often present unfamiliar traffic conditions. Examples of common work zones found on Mississippi highways and a complete list of tips can be found at GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms.

MDOT recently launched a new project update webpage that aims to keep the public informed regarding significant, active projects. The webpage provides up-to-date information on project timelines, progress, and any potential road closures or detours that may be associated with the project. Access the MDOT projects webpage by visiting www.GoMDOT.com/Projects.

In addition to the project’s webpage, drivers can stay updated with live travel information by downloading the MDOT Traffic mobile app, visiting www.MDOTtraffic.com, and following @MississippiDOT on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter