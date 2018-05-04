Hiker falls to his death near Ruffner Mountain in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Fire crews have recovered the body of a hiker who fell to his death in a quarry area near Ruffner Mountain in Birmingham.

Authorities say he fell 60 to 80 feet.

Al.com reports that he went to the park for a run, and was last heard from Thursday morning. Search crews found his body later Thursday.

The hiker’s name wasn’t immediately released. Birmingham Fire & Rescue Capt. Harold Watson said the man appears to be in his mid-30s.

