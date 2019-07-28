Hiker missing in Colorado after summiting 2 mountains

Rescue crews are searching for a missing hiker who hasn’t been seen or heard from since July 24, CBS Denver reports. Dan Wallick, a 41-year-old lieutenant colonel in the Air Force, was hiking Kit Carson Peak and Challenger Point.

The two 14ers — mountains with peaks at elevations of at least 14,000 feet — sit next to each other.

He texted family Wednesday afternoon after summiting the second mountain. “His descent was back towards Challenger, but it is not known what he did from the saddle on the way down,” said Sarah Proper, a family friend.

Authorities in Colorado are searching for Dan Wallick, an Air Force officer reported missing after summiting two mountains July 24, 2019. Ashley Schultz via CBS Denver

Custer County Search And Rescue is leading the operation with several other agencies helping.

A helicopter has been helping crews get in and out of the steep and technical terrain.

The peaks are about 160 miles south of Denver.

The Air Force said Wallick is assigned to Schriever Air Force Base east of Colorado Springs and works in missile defense.