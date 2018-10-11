Hilary Swank on “What They Had,” finding love again, and her return to acting

Hilary Swank’s career spans nearly three decades and she’s won two Academy Awards. In her new movie, “What They Had,” Swank plays a woman caring for her mother, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. Swank, one of the film’s executive producers, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss how she drew from her own experience taking care of her father. She also shares about searching for love again in her life as well as returning to acting after a hiatus.